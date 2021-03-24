Had these been regular times, Roohi would have been comfortably collecting over 1 crore on each of the weekdays during the second week. However, these are uncertain times and hence the film has to make do with a number which is lesser than that but consistent. This was apparent on Tuesday as well when 45 lakhs more came in. The film had brought in 52 lakhs the day before so the drop of around 10% is in the minimum range and on expected lines.

The Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi has collected 21.32 crores so far and would now comfortably go past the 22 crores mark by the close of second week. In pre-pandemic times, the film would have easily fetched a lifetime of 50 crores (or more) and that’s a good enough feat considering how there were major comparisons with Stree and the word of mouth amongst audiences wasn’t as extraordinary either.

Nonetheless, the Dinesh Vijan production has managed to sail through and the real eyeballs would now come from the digital and satellite premiere. Meanwhile, the box office numbers would keep trickling in for some more weeks to come, just like what has happened for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari ever since it’s Diwali release.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

