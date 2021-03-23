Adipurush: Sunny Singh On Being Offered The Prabhas Starrer, "I Can't Express In Words How Happy I Was"

At the beginning of the year Sunny Singh had said his fans to be ready for surprises as he declared he was ready for 2021. Little did his fans know that he had bonanza of an announcement to make as he was confirmed to be a part of Adipurush after much rumours were found floating around about the same. He has now opened up further on the subject sharing his experience.

Advertisement

Sunny shared, “Adipurush will mark my first Pan India Film. When I was offered this film, I can’t express in words how happy I was. To play the character of Laxman on the big screen is going to be a very different experience for me as in the past I haven’t done a role in the Mythological – period genre. My past films have been commercial films but this one is altogether different from all of the films so far.”

Advertisement

Sunny Singh further continued, “The background and setting of the film is that of Ramayan to which the people across India would connect as we all have grown up learning about the tale, so the overall impact of it is going to be grand, huge!!”

“As the film is multilingual and rehearsing, shooting in the Telugu language is a new journey that I embark on with Adipurush.”

“The adrenaline rush is super high and I am absolutely loving the whole process.”

The movie brings many firsts for Sunny Singh who will be working in his debut regional movie, he will be working first time with the likes of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and director Om Raut, this will also make it first ensemble cast he is set to be a part of for a movie. Lastly it is a Pan-India film which again is a first for Sunny Singh whose 2021 looks promising already.

Must Read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan Called Bipasha Basu ‘Kaali Billi’, & Latter Said “It was Quite Childish”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube