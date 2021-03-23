Catfights have been evident in Bollywood since the ages of yore. One of the many fights that the tinsel town has seen is one between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu. Yes, you read that right, the two were embroiled in a fight on the sets of Ajnabee and that did escalate further only to have the two take more digs at each other in the future.

Advertisement

If you are aware, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu have worked together in the much spoken about Bollywood drama Ajnabee that released in 2001. It is said that Kareena was upset that designer Vikram Phadnis who was designated to her, decided to help Bipasha without her consent. This escalated into a fight that also involved slaps. Read on to know what all happened and also what both the actors had to say later.

Advertisement

As per India Today, both Bipasha Basu and Kareena Kapoor Khan went on to have a heated argument. It is said that Kareena even went on to call Bipasha Kaali Billi, and not just that even slapped her in the heat of the moment.

Talking about the incident, talking to Filmfare the same year, Bipasha Basu expressed that she doesn’t want to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan ever again. She said, “I think this is a case of making a mountain out of a molehill. There were never any problems with me. She had some problems with the designer. I don’t know why I was pulled in. It was quite childish.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to give her side of the story to Filmfare in 2002. She had said, “She just doesn’t seem to have any confidence in her own talent. In a four-page interview, she spoke about me for three pages. Why not talk about your work? I think her only claim to fame is that she fought with me during Ajnabee overdress designer Vikram Phadnis. She’s given statements that I called her uncharitable names. Now, that’s a figment of her imagination.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information!

Must Read: Rimi Sen Slams Filmmakers Of Her Time: “Films Were Made For Men & Women Were Furniture In Them…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube