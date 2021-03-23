Bollywood’s boss babe Kangana Ranaut is celebrating her 34th birthday today and the makers of her upcoming film Thalaivi released the trailer of the film on the occasion of the same. The film is based on the life of late actress and politician Jayalalithaa. Today, as we celebrate Kangana’s birthday, we bring you secrets behind her glowing ‘Pahadi’ skin and hair. Read below to know more.

We have usually noticed that people in the north are blessed with good skin and hair. The water and weather play an important role in their skincare regime.

The most important part of Kangana Ranaut’s skincare regime is her healthy diet. The Panga actress believes in ‘What you eat is what you are’. The 34-year-old actress picks her beauty products carefully and tests them on her own until she’s satisfied with the results of the same.

In an interview with Telegraph India, Kangana once revealed, “Healthy skin is very important to look good and feel good. Try and stick to natural products as much as possible and follow a healthy diet. Milk cream works wonders for dry skin… use it with saffron regularly for glowing skin. Rosewater comes handy for instant freshness and radiance. Do not forget to use a good lotion after a bath and before going to bed at night. Eat a nutritious diet rich in vitamins, like almonds, for healthy and glowing skin.”

Kangana Ranaut uses soap-free cleansers and doesn’t really go for facials but occasional cleanups. The actress follows a strict CTM routine and moisturises her skin twice a day. The Thalaivi actress takes her own sweet little time to remove the makeup after having a hectic day on the shoot and doesn’t hush with that.

For her hair, the Panga actress swears by her mother and grandmother’s home remedies of getting champi at least twice or thrice a week followed by steam. Kangana uses ‘Chuli’ oil which is easily available in Himachal Pradesh and is really healthy for hair.

So, here it is. If you want glowing skin like Kangana Ranaut, here’s what y’all need to do.

