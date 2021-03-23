Basking in the glory of her fourth National Award victory, Kangana Ranaut is all set to offer yet another impactful performance with her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’, the trailer for which released today.

Offering a sneak peek into the life of the legendary Jayalalithaa, the trailer of ‘Thalaivi’, unfolds the untold story across the varied stages of the superstar-turned-politician’s life.

Creating constant wave and chatter ever since the announcement of the film, ‘Thalaivi’ has proved to be one of the most eyed projects of the recent times. The diverse looks of Kangana as Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swamy as MGR have generated excitement to witness the characters bring alive the past, owing to the striking similarities of their looks.

Known for her phenomenal performances, Kangana Ranaut bagged her fourth National Award on Monday, offering a testimony of her hardwork and persistence.

Elevating the levels of excitement and addressing the curiosity of the audience for the film, the markers released the trailer of ‘Thalaivi’ on Kangana’s birthday.

Inhabiting the mannerism as well as replicating the persona of Jayalalithaa on screen, Kangana Ranaut offers an impactful performance as the rebellious icon and powerful leader Jayalalithaa.

The high edge drama traces the multiple stages of Jayalalithaa’s, offering an insight into her struggles to rise as the Face of Tamil cinema as well as the journey of emerging the revolutionary leader who changed the face of Tamil Nadu politics.

Citing a tale of love, loss, struggle and power, ‘Thalaivi’ harps on a range of emotions to offer the perfect mix of content and entertainment.

Paning out a journey of 30 years of Jayalalithaa’s life ‘Thalaivi’ assures a gripping story, impactful performances and entertaining soundtracks.

Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. Thalaivi is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on 23rd April, 2021.

