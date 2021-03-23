The Big Bull is one of the most anticipated projects on the OTT. The film starring Abhishek Bachchan in lead is a crime thriller. It is based on Harshad Mehta, the famous stockbroker and his financial scams from 1980-1990. The audience has already witnessed a similar subject in the form of Pratik Gandhi led Scam 1992.

For the unversed, Scam 1992 starring Pratik Gandhi was based on the Harshad Mehta story as well. The show made a lot of noise and broke several records. It is also considered one of the best thriller web series created in India. The show was premiered on Sony LIV and has an IMDb rating of 9.4.

There have been comparisons of The Big Bull with Scam 1992 long before the series has even released. Talking about the same, producer Anand Pandit said, “Big Bull has nothing to do with the scam actually. That was more like a television serial and it was more on a book of somebody (Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu’s The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away). This is inspired by the actual events and also, there’s a lot of friction in this.”

Anand Pandit also went praises of Abhishek Bachchan’s work in The Big Bull.

He shared, “The Big Bull is a very very interesting story. It’s a story about a Gujrati gentleman, who is a brilliant guy and he could use the loopholes of the system and how he could sell the dream to India. How he wanted to become the first billionaire of this country. It’s a story of ‘rags to riches.’ I don’t see any other star but Abhishek Bachchan acting as Big Bull. We all know he did a fabulous job in Guru. He has killed it in this movie and I can assure that.”

