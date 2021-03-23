Mumbai Saga Box Office Day 4: John Abraham Led Film Is Fair On Monday!

Mumbai Saga had a fair Monday as 1.49 crores came in. The film has collected 2.82 crores on Friday so the drop is less than 50%. That said, the numbers were on the lower side on an opening day as well, which means a better Monday would have helped the cause further.

The jump evidenced on Sunday (3.52 crores) was a good help for the Sanjay Gupta film as it helped add to the overall total. However, one couldn’t expect a stranglehold on Monday since Sunday business was driven primarily by single screens and they don’t tend to hold as well on the weekdays at the mass centres, as a class facing film does at the multiplexes. Hence, the numbers on Monday are on the expected lines.

Nonetheless, the film has now crossed the 10 crores mark with the total reading as 10.23 crores. On a regular day, this could well have been the first day total of Mumbai Saga, considering the fact that John Abraham has been enjoying good opening days for his action films, case in point being Satyameva Jayate and Batla House. One hopes that the pandemic situation is better by the time his Satyameva Jayate 2 releases on Eid and there are huge numbers all over again.

It was earlier said that for this genre, the late evening and night shows in any case see a dip on Sundays even during regular days and hence all eyes would be on how morning and afternoon shows pan out. Have you seen the movie yet?

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

