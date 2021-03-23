Radhe is one of the highly anticipated releases amongst both the audience as well as exhibitors. As promised, Salman Khan is arriving on the big screen on Eid 2021 and the hype is real in the market. Just a few days back, the new poster of the film was unveiled and everyone kept wondering, when will the teaser release? Now, for all those fans, there’s big news coming in.

Reportedly, as we see with all big releases, a teaser is something that is unveiled first. The same plans were there for Radhe, but as of now, there’s a big change. The makers will now directly release a trailer of the film as they are confident that it will surely create a pre-release frenzy.

As Bollywood Hungama reports, a source close to the film says, “The plans to release the teaser have been dropped. The makers would now directly unveil the trailer of the film. It is expected to release in the first week of April. The first look, which was launched exactly two months before the film’s release, on March 13, got a great response. The makers are confident that the trailer would considerably enhance the buzz of the film.”

“The theatrical trailer is very well-cut. It comprises all the massy elements of the film right from Salman’s dialoguebaazi, action, rivalry with Randeep Hooda, romance with Disha Patani, etc. Salman Khan’s fans are in for a treat this Eid,” the source added on what to expect from Radhe’s trailer.

Well, we hope the reports are true and fans get to see Radhe’s trailer as soon as possible!

Directed by Prabhudheva, the film is scheduled to release on 13th May 2021. It will be clashing with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2.

