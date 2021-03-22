Aren’t we all excited for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3? Well, ever since the announcement of the film has been made, fans cannot keep their calm. Reports state that the shooting of the film has already begun at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Well, we have been giving you constant updates about the film, and now we have the latest news regarding the music, and we are sure that it will blow your mind away.

Katrina and Salman have been shooting non-stop for the film for the last 15 days, & the first schedule inside the studio is expected to be wrapped up by the first week of April. Keep scrolling further to get an update on the music of the film.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, “Pritam has come on board the music director of this third instalment and has already started working towards developing songs for the album. The vibe of songs will be slightly more in the urban space, and Adi plans to shoot them on a grand scale with his leading pair. In fact, a considerable amount of budget is reserved to just shoot the songs for Tiger 3,” revealed a source.

Earlier on, there was a buzz of Vishal Shekar being onboard Tiger 3. However, the duo is composing the music of another spy film, Pathan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. “Adi wanted to bring in a distinct touch to the music of both spy universe films hence two different music directors, having their own take on the stories.”

The music of Ek Tha Tiger was composed by Sohail Sen with a special track by Sajid Wajid, whereas Vishal and Shekhar designed Tiger Zinda Hai songs. Both parts had amazing music, but with Pritam on board for the third instalment, the level of music is going to reach another height. Well, this is going to be the first time Pritam will enter the world of Tiger.

Pritam has composed music for Salman Khan films like Ready, Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight last decade, which would mark a reunion for the two after five years. Talking about Tiger 3, the team is expected to fly down to Europe in the month of June for a prolonged schedule in multiple countries; however, it all depends on the covid scenario.

How excited are you to have Pritam’s music in this Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer?

