Tiger 3 is touted to be the biggest project in Salman Khan’s career and Yash Raj Films is leaving no stone unturned to make everything fall in place. As we all know, the work for the film has been started and the team isn’t even letting increasing COVID-19 cases to affect it.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Tiger 3 was supposed to start in Istanbul but it’s learnt that the increasing number of COVID cases in Turkey has made the makers tamper their plan a bit. Now, we hear that YRF and director Maneesh Sharma have zeroid in one decision, and that’s to build a Turkish city locale in Mumbai’s Goregaon.

Advertisement

As per a report in Mid Day, a source close to the development states, “A lavish set, reflecting the architectural style of a quaint Turkish locale, is being erected at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon. Maneesh Sharma [director] wants several heavy-duty action scenes, complete with artillery tanks and grenades, to play out against this backdrop as Salman’s Tiger and Katrina’s character Zoya Humaimi take on the bad guys. The set will be up and running by the first week of April.”

“Tiger 3 is one of Adi’s most ambitious projects, and he intends to take the story across seven countries. He is constantly reworking the schedule, keeping the safety of the cast and crew in mind. The team will head to Istanbul and Dubai in June. He decided to create the Turkish set here because he realised that whenever they do go to Istanbul, it will be difficult to travel to the interiors because of the pandemic,” the source adds.

Reportedly, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have already started shooting for the film this week in the YRF studio of Mumbai. Pictures of the same were leaked a couple of days ago.

Must Read: Adipurush: Kriti Sanon & Sunny Singh Officially Join Prabhas’ Magnum Opus



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube