Director Om Raut’s Adipurush, produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Retrophiles, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, is amongst the highly anticipated projects of the Indian film industry. Now, the latest update is that Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh has officially joined the cast.

Kriti has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Prabhas, while Sunny has been signed to essay his younger brother’s role in this epic historical.

Earlier, there were speculations on both the names but today, it’s official!

While Prabhas and Saif’s casting for the male leads had already triggered a riot of emotions among the general public, the addition of Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh makes it a powerful quarter for sure.

Speaking on getting the power-packed ensemble cast on board, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar says, “When Kriti heard the script she instantly agreed for the part. On the other hand, Sunny fits the character perfectly. I am happy to have them on board.”

Director Om Raut adds, “When I was casting for the female lead, I needed an actress who not only has an amazing screen presence but more importantly, is also a great performer. Kriti Sanon was our obvious choice for the film. Sunny Singh is a great actor and we’re sure he will impress viewers with his performance.

Mounted on a mammoth scale, Adipurush is undoubtedly one of the biggest Indian films being planned in the coming year. Not just in terms of star power and stature, the movie’s makers are also attempting new technology with this project that will give audiences a never-seen-before experience. The film is currently on the floors and is being readied for a huge release next year.

