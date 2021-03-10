Didn’t we all enjoy Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War? Well, what if we told you that Siddharth Anand is all set to make a sequel of this superhit movie? Yes! You heard that right. The ace director is all set to bring the sequel, and if reports are to be believed, then he would have Pan-India star Prabhas on board for it.

Advertisement

Siddharth seems to be on fire. The filmmaker is now busy with Pathan that has Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. After that, he will start work on Fighter with Hrithik and Deepika. But we know that you are most excited to hear about the sequel with the Pan-India star.

Advertisement

According to reports in Bollywood Life, the War director had met the south sensation recently. A source close to the director revealed, “Siddharth Anand is in the talks with Prabhas for what could be the biggest film of his career. It’s a stylish action thriller, and the director had already had multiple meetings with Prabhas at Hyderabad last year before he commenced work on Pathan. While Prabhas has liked Sid’s idea and vision, he has asked him to come with a bound script and then take a final call. The meetings so far have gone off well.”

The source further claimed that this Siddharth Anand film could possibly be a sequel to War. Now, this really gets us alarmed because if this is the case, then witnessing Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan together in one frame can be phenomenal.

The movie has a huge brand value. Tiger Shroff was a part of the movie, but his character died. So, it makes sense to get a new actor on board. Prabhas has shown us that he excels in action films like Baahubali and Saaho.

After WAR, Siddharth Anand has become a much sought after director. He has also opened his own production house. Prabhas has few top films like Adipurush, Salaar and Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi movie on hand. He is now waiting for the release of Radhe Shyam. We are sure that all his fans must already be jumping with joy on hearing this news. Are we right?

Must Read: Anya Taylor, Kate Winslet, Zendaya, Emma Corrin & Tom Holland – British Vogue Nails Their Annual Hollywood Portfolio & What Better Could We Have Asked For?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube