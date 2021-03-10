Guess who’s back with his new collection? Well, it’s none other than the maestro, Sabyasachi. The designer just launched his 2021 collection featuring Masaba Gupta and the diva is redefining ‘Dark Skin Beauty’ in it and is being the torchbearer of body positivity.

Sabyasachi has designed the wedding couture for various A-list celebrities in the Bollywood industry.

The designer rose to fame after Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wore his couture at their wedding in Italy and it went massively viral on the internet. Later, we saw Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas wearing his designs on their D-days too.

Masaba Gupta is a delight to watch in Sabyasachi’s new 2021 collection with floral prints, dark and bright colours, regal jewellery and his exclusive bags.

Summers are all about bright colours and floral prints, isn’t it? And Sabya has launched his collection just in time for the wedding season. The designer’s taste is all about royalty. From his couture to jewellery to his bags – everything about his collection are timeless pieces that scream luxury at their best.

Let’s take a look at Sabyasachi’s new collection featuring Masaba Gupta here:

Look at that beautiful green colour. Oh my god, if there’s one designer who truly knows how to rock green in multiple ways in Indian wear is Sabyasachi.

Alexa play ‘This Girl Is On Fire’. Ooh la la, Masaba, you beauty.

Isn’t this like the most elite collaboration that we all needed in our lives? Totally.

We can’t wait for more pictures to coming in. We are definitely looking forward to more regal lehengas in this collection featuring our ‘dark skin beauty’ Masaba Gupta.

Which is your favourite designer piece from Sabyasachi’s new 2021 collection? Tell us in the comments below.

