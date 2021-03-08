Nehha Pendse is one actress who never fails to impress her fans with her chicest of fashion choices. From her western outfit wardrobe to her desi one, we are all fan of her fashion statements. Today, we will decode her 5 best desi outfits that you can take style inspiration from. Scroll down to know more about it.

The ‘Gori Mem’ is currently wooing us with her charm in BGPH and her wardrobe is too pretty to handle in the show.

Let’s take a look at Nehha Pendse’s 5 best desi looks:

Red is my favourite colour and Neha looks ethereal in this outfit. Shahrara’s are so in these days. The 36-year-old actress accessorised her outfits with pearl chandbali’s and gold bangles with a ‘Bindi’ on her forehead.

Nehha Pendse wore a pista coloured shahrara with minimal makeup and accessories. What stole the show for us was her radiant smile and the bindi on her forehead yet again. If there’s a family function coming in the near future, we would totally recommend this shahrara set by Mulmul.