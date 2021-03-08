Nehha Pendse is one actress who never fails to impress her fans with her chicest of fashion choices. From her western outfit wardrobe to her desi one, we are all fan of her fashion statements. Today, we will decode her 5 best desi outfits that you can take style inspiration from. Scroll down to know more about it.
The ‘Gori Mem’ is currently wooing us with her charm in BGPH and her wardrobe is too pretty to handle in the show.
Let’s take a look at Nehha Pendse’s 5 best desi looks:
Red is my favourite colour and Neha looks ethereal in this outfit. Shahrara’s are so in these days. The 36-year-old actress accessorised her outfits with pearl chandbali’s and gold bangles with a ‘Bindi’ on her forehead.
Nehha Pendse wore a pista coloured shahrara with minimal makeup and accessories. What stole the show for us was her radiant smile and the bindi on her forehead yet again. If there’s a family function coming in the near future, we would totally recommend this shahrara set by Mulmul.
It looks like the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress is a fan of neutral and pastel colours. Nehha wore a pretty peach-coloured short frock kurti with palazzo pants which had white lacework on the neck and sleeves. The actress donned her signature look with blushed cheeks and pink matte lips.
Yellow is totally her colour, isn’t it? Look at that happy face of Nehha Pendse. The BGPH actress wore a yellow printed cotton suit with her signature makeup and soft curls. Since it’s wedding season and if you have a relative or friend’s wedding coming up, pick this for inspiration without any second thoughts.
The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress wore a baby pink and off-white coloured suit and looked delightful as ever. The neck of the suit was embroidered and the dupatta had golden gota-patti which added the right kind of glam to her entire look. Have a fun night with friends and family coming up? Pick this and make heads turn with your smashing entry.
Which one is your favourite desi look of Nehha Pendse from the above-mentioned list? Tell us in the comments below.
