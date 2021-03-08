Kashmera Shah is one of the hottest television celebrities in our country. The actress was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14 and is now raising the bar with a bikini video on her Instagram and fans are going gaga over the same and calling her husband Krushna Abhishek a ‘Lucky man’.

Kashmera is wearing a front halterneck bikini in black and looked hot as ever in the same.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kashmera Shah wrote, “f you are not the best you have been every day then you are wasting your time on earth. Styled by:- @yashasvisingh19 Wearing:- @manishvaidofficial shot by @kalyanikool_bitty @krushna30 #kashisback #kashmerashah #sexy #black #gorgeous #bikini”.

That song in the background and Kashmera’s hour-glass figure stole the show for us!

Now, fans were quick to react to Kashmera Shah’s video and one fan wrote, “Today I got the exact meaning of anu malik’s “aag laga di” aag laga di”🔥”. Another fan wrote, “My God…..@kashmera1 ji you are probably the reason why people who don’t believe in God …would start believing cause only God can create a goddess like you. If ever there is a list of the ultimate looking women in the world…you would feature really high on the list….no words would do justice to describe you Ma’am…you are beyond words…..”

A fan also called her husband Krushna Abhishek lucky and commented, “Bhai is k husband k bahut maje h”.

Kashmera Shah is indeed a beauty. The actress doesn’t look a day over 21.

The mother of two also shared a heartfelt message on the occasion of Women’s Day on her Instagram with a cute picture. The caption of the same read, “Darling you are a goddess, a badass and you totally got this. Happy Woman’s Day to all the “I don’t give a damn what the world thinks” women @krushna30 @rishaabchauhaan @artisingh5 @mahhivij @boofilmz”.

Reacting to the picture, husband Krushna Abhishek wrote, “Wowwww my cuties 💓”.

Kashmera Shah’s sister-in-law Arti Singh also reacted to the picture and left a beautiful comment that read, “U are one f a kind . Strong …. fearless … and very good mother and also who feed us with one f the bestest food and fish 😅Happy womens day @kashmera1 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗”

What are your thoughts on Kashmera’s video? Tell us in the comments below.

