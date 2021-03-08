Mumbai Saga is one of the most anticipated projects of Bollywood. Starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, the film directed by Sanjay Gupta is slated for a release on 19th March. It will also star Vivaan Parashar. The debutant is now opening up on his experience in the film.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation and spoke to Vivaan on multiple subjects. From being intimidated working around John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi to getting to know them personally, the actor opened up about it all.

But how did he end up bagging Mumbai Saga in the first place? Vivaan Parashar answered, “I had acted in a short film with Naseeruddin Shah called ‘Skin of Marble’, which won a lot of acclaims. Nadeem Shah, Sanjay Gupta’s Associate Director, saw the film and showed it to Sanjay sir. They felt that I would fit the part of Sadashiv. I was then asked to go through rigorous look tests and go through a complete makeover to see if I fit the character. After a month of this process, I finally bagged the film! It was a very special moment.”

Talking about his experience with John Abraham, Vivaan Parashar said, “I have said this before and I will say it again, John bhai is like family for me now. I was anyways a big fan of his, but now even more so. There were many incidents that prove how good he is. Let me share one… Once he was performing a scene and I was standing behind him. In between takes, he just looked at me and said.. ‘Vivaan I hope I’m not covering you. In case I am, tell me please.’ That one line says everything about him. The fact that he was also looking out for his co-actors says so much about how nice and accommodating he is. I will never forget that.”

John Abraham is truly a gentleman and there can be no better proof!

Are you excited for Mumbai Saga?

