John Abraham has been a part of showbiz since 1999. In a career over one decade long, the actor has proved himself to be one of the most sought-after. And well, his passion just didn’t stick to Bollywood.

From owning expensive cars and bikes to a vodka brand, below are John’s 5 most prized possessions:

A Commerical Property In LA

Unlike most actors, John Abraham chose ‘overseas’ as the headquarter of his production company, JA Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. And for the same, the Satyameva Jayate actor brought a massive property in Bel Air, Los Angeles. Yes, the same area has been home to many Hollywood A-listers like Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.

He also owns a sea-facing penthouse ‘Villa in the house’ in Mumbai, located at Bandra.

BMW Bike & Other Luxurious Beasts

John Abraham is famous for his love for bikes and cars. The actor is rumoured to have been gifted a 20 lakh worth bike to Desi Boyz co-star Akshay Kumar. So, it won’t be a shock if he spends crores just on his own automobiles.

From owning an Audi Q7, Nissan GTR Black Edition, Maruti Gypsy and Black Lamborghini Gallardo to being a proud owner of a BMW S1000 RR, Yamaha RD 350 and Yamaha R1 – John has given us some true automobile collection goals! And just btw, these are not all. He has many other babies in his collection.

John Abraham By Wrangler

John Abraham was the first-ever Bollywood celebrity who launched his clothing line. In association with Wrangler, the actor began styling both denim and non-denim items. Late actress Jiah Khan was reportedly roped in as the brand ambassador for the women collection.

Fitness Line!

It was years back that John Abraham was reported to be working on his own fitness empire. John is rumoured to have bought 4,000 square feet in Pune along with a 15,000 square feet property in Worli. He plans to turn it into a luxurious gym with added benefits like a lounge area. It may also include a bar that will serve healthy shakes and red wine!

NorthEast United FC

Last but not least is John’s love for football. The actor began operating and owning NorthEast United Fc in 2014 and competes in the Indian Super League. It represents as many as 8 states of India from the NorthEast including Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Manipur amongst others.

