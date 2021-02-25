Serial kisser, the hero of mass centres and many – these are synonyms to one and only, Emraan Hashmi. After having a bunch of massy entertainers under the kitty, the actor was once the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, but as the saying goes, time keeps changing.

Once upon a time, Emraan was considered to be the most bankable stars in Bollywood. And believe us, he was more popular in mass centres as compared to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Especially, he was highly popular amongst youth for his amazing dialogue delivery and steamy scenes. But as he decided to drop his ‘adult hero’ image, the career graph saw a decline despite giving some quality stuff and to date, the actor has not been able to bounce back.

For the unversed, Emraan Hashmi made his debut in 2003 with Vikram Bhatt’s Footpath. The film was a box office blunder but thankfully, it performed really good on television and he fetched love for Raghu’s portrayal. Emraan tasted a huge success with his second film, Murder. Then his following films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Kalyug, Aksar, Gangster and Jannat, made him a household name. Not just he got fame as a mass hero but his films had become a synonym for a good music album.

Apart from the aforementioned films, Emraan Hashmi delivered successes with Raaz – The Mystery Continues, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Murder 2, The Dirty Picture, Jannat 2, Raaz 3 and Hamari Adhuri Kahani. Due to some outdated and some niche script choices, the actor lost his grip at the box office. To explain it more clearly, Emraan hasn’t seen a commercial success since 2015.

It’s a gap of almost six years but seems like the actor is all set to bounce back. Speaking of this year, he has two confirmed releases- Mumbai Saga and Chehre. Not just that, he is reportedly a part of Salman Khan’s highly anticipated Tiger 3. It came as a huge surprise when Emraan’s name popped out to play an antagonist.

Given his strong line up of upcoming films and some yet-to-be-confirmed projects, we might get to see a wave of Emraan Hashmi all over again.

