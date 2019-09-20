Esha Gupta Flaunting Her Perfect Curves Is All The ‘Jannat’ We’re Craving For!

Esha Gupta is one of the hottest Bollywood actresses. Her Instagram page is full of amazing pics and videos. Every day, Esha treats her fans with gorgeous selfies and videos on her Insta page which gets thousands of likes within minutes.

Yesterday, the Raaz 3 actress shared video and we can’t get enough of her hotness. The actress flaunts her perfect body in this video. She captioned the post, “Calmness before the Periods”.

Watch the video below:

Along with being a wonderful actress, Esha Gupta also indulges in social and environmental activities. Recently, she received an award for her contribution to the environment.

About the said, Esha Gupta had said that such awards give people motivation and it is also a reminder that our planet needs us. The Jannat 2 actress said that it is our duty to protect the planet so that kids in future would have a better planet to live in. The actress believes that people should work together to save the nature.

