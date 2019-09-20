Troll Or Get Trolled? Deepika Padukone Prefers The Latter!

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has taken a dig at herself after comparing her IIFA 2019 look with a mop.

The 33-year-old actress also took a dig at her actor-husband Ranveer Singh’s look from India International Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

Deepika shared a string of photographs on Instagram where she is seen wearing a ravishing purple fitted feathered gown paired with a sheer long veil and huge earrings, for the IIFA award ceremony which took place in Mumbai on Wednesday.

She took a snapshot of her photograph in the purple outfit and posted it along with a mop.

The Padmaavat star captioned it: “ROFL. Close enough.”

Deepika asked who carried the ponytail better, Ranveer or Agnes from the film “Despicable Me”. She answered it herself saying: “Mine”.

