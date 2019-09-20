BREAKING: Salman Khan’s EID 2020 Film REVELATION Made – A True Blue Actioner, Director Has Worked With Bhai Before!

Salman Khan has confirmed yesterday at IIFA Awards that he has no second doubts and an EID 2020 release is undoubtedly on the cards. Although the blockbuster Khan hasn’t given out any further confirmation yet, a lot has already been speculated starting from Kick 2 to Wanted 2 and the latest Veteran Remake. However, let’s just put it all to rest, because we may know what the movie may be all about.

Neither it’s a remake of Korean film, Veteran, and nor it will be directed by Dabangg 3 director Prabhudheva but what’s on the cards is indeed going to be a big surprise. After actors like Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor, looks like Salman Khan is ready to go the South way too as his movie will be directed by a filmmaker from South, which is too much of a trend in B’Town currently.

“The surprise planned by the makers is beyond all speculations. While there have been reports of the project being a remake, that’s just mere speculations. Salman’s Eid 2020 release is indeed going to be a true blue actioner which is going to serve his massy audience and will be exclusively a treat for them. The movie is not a remake of any film and will be helmed by a director from South with who bhai has already worked in the past. The announcement will be made really soon,” reveals a source.

Well, it is widely known that Salman has previously worked with two directors from that region – Prabhudheva with whom he’s also coming up with Dabangg 3 and Siddique with whom he worked in Bodygaurd. Only time will tell what’s the actual project is but now that we know this, we can only hope for the big announcement to be made soon!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!