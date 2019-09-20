Arjun Kapoor Trolls Alia Bhatt Yet Again; BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Comes To Rescue!

Arjun Kapoor is quite famous for his witty social media banters. Time and again several actors like Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif have become his target and Arjun has trolled them to a different level. One of his favourite targets is his 2 States co-actor Alia Bhatt. From taking a dig at her poses to her Instagram captions, Arjun leaves no chance to take her case. And he did it again!

Alia, who debuted on Youtube recently, shared a vlog from her trip to Africa with beau Ranbir Kapoor. She captioned the video on Instagram as, “Welcome to the jungle. New vlog on my beautiful African Safari now up.. Link in bio.” While others noticed how Ranbir was missing from the video, Arjun was quick enough to notice something else. Check out her post here:

Arjun dropped a comment saying, “Vlog” with a ‘facepalm’ emoji attached to it. He took a dig at her for not ‘Vlog’ instead of ‘vlog’. But her BFF Akaknsh Ranjan Kapoor came to her rescue. She wrote, “It’s a millennial thing. Tum nahi samjhoge.” Arjun’s sister Rhea Kapoor also stepped in and supported Alia by saying, “It is a vlog.” Check out the banter right here:

Workwise, Alia will be next seen in Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. She is also uniting with daddy Mahesh Bhatt for Sadak 2 starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

