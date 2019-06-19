The popular TV serial Naagin made Mouni Roy really famous. It gave her instant fame. She was also popular for her roles as Sati in Devo Ke Dev Mahadev and garnered fame in Akshay Kumar’s Gold last year. Now she will be seen playing a villain in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The sci-fi drama features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

In an interview with TOI, Mouni shared that she was surprised to know that she is the main antagonist in the film. The actress said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain.”

Mouni also thinks that she got the role probably because of playing the Naagin in her television show. “Ayan Mukerji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can’t learn and grow,” she added.

Aren’t we all eager to see if Mouni lives uptil the expectations as a negative character?

Mouni’s Brahmastra has been delayed by the filmmakers for now and the new release date is still to be announced. The logo of the film was released during the first poster of Brahmastra at Kumbh Mela 2019. On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Romeo Akbar Walter, which starred John Abraham. On the film front, Mouni would next be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made In China. She recently walked out of Bole Chudiyan, in which she was supposed to be seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!