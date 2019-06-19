Apna Time Ayega: Delhi Cop Sings Ranveer Singh’s Hit Gully Boy Song And It’s By Far The Best!

A video of Delhi Traffic Head Constable Sandeep Sahi is going viral on the Internet and netizens are loving it. He is seen rapping on Ranveer Singh’s ‘Apna Time Ayega’ from Gully Boy in regards with road safety and it will blow your mind.

We all have seen different versions of Ranveer’s, Apna Time Ayega but this is the best so far. Who thought a cop would make his own version about road safety and rap on it? The twitter handle for Transport For Delhi captioned it, “Inspired by our #GullyBoy @RanveerOfficial, Traffic Head Constable Sandeep Sahi raps for road safety awareness. He is also the famous Helmet Man of Delhi. Bring out your artistic nature in you and tell us in your own style on why to #DriveSafe and be the #RoadSafetyHero.”

Inspired by our #GullyBoy @RanveerOfficial, Traffic Head Constable Sandeep Sahi raps for road safety awareness. He is also the famous Helmet Man of Delhi. Bring out your artistic nature in you and tell us in your own style on why to #DriveSafe and be the #RoadSafetyHero. pic.twitter.com/ivq9WEpJ9u — Transport for Delhi (@TransportDelhi) June 19, 2019

Sandeep is the same person who is Delhi’s own ‘Helmet-man’ and is known for distributing helmets to people driving without it after taking the penalty. Also, he doesn’t buy these helmets from government fund but his own salary. He’s totally an inspiration to everyone.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is in London shooting for “83” based on 1983’s iconic cricket World Cup under the guidance of the master itself, Kapil Dev. Ranveer will be seen playing the character of Kapil and Deepika Padukone has recently come onboard to play the character of Kapil’s wife Romi.

We can’t wait to see this amazing duo back on screen. And this cop’s dedication towards his work is beyond appreciation!

