Here’s What Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Think About Kangana Ranaut’s Sister, Rangoli Chandel’s Allegations!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together in the city returning from Varanasi. They were shooting and promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in Varanasi, where Alia fell sick and Ayan Mukerji; the director of the film had to wrap up the shoot. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel is making offensive statements and bashing the young couple.

Ranbir and Alia are Rangoli’s favourite Bollywood targets and keeps calling them out time and again. She has been calling them ‘Pappus’ for a while continues to take a dig at them.

Ranbir and Alia have been refusing to comment about it since forever but a source close to the entertainment portal revealed, “Ranbir and Alia won’t react to anything related to the two sisters. In fact they never wanted to react. It was only after the comments from that end got personal and family members were abused that Alia spoke out. But that’s it. They now refuse to be drawn into any provocation. The sisters are most welcome to call them any name they want Pappu or Babloo or Bunty. Alia and Ranbir can’t hear them.”

Apart from this, Kangana and Hrithik’s saga seems like a non-ending affair. In fact, Sunaina Roshan, Hrithik’s sister came in support of Kangana today and tweeted, “I support Kangana all through.”

This came as a shock to all of us and we can’t decide which side to choose anymore!

