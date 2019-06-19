Yo Yo Honey Singh Promises Something Different With His Next Single, "Kiraye Ki Gaadiyan Leke Bohot Video Bana Liye.."

Indian hip hop star, Yo Yo Honey Singh remained away from the limelight for a long time due to bipolar disorder. He made a strong comeback in the industry with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and then his single “Makhna” last year. Yo Yo is now geared up to make it bigger with his upcoming number.

During a recent interview, Yo Yo Honey Singh talked about the stardom and his upcoming song.

After gaining fame for creating songs which boast about lavish lifestyle, he is now making a song which talks about real Punjab. “Kiraye ki gaadiyan leke bohot video bana liye, ab logon ko Punjab dikhana hai (Have made a lot of videos with rented cars, now I’ve to show Real Punjab to people),” he said.

When asked if stardom becomes burdensome for him sometimes, he said that he doesn’t consider himself a star. “I don’t think I have stardom. Stardom is when a person begins to believe that he has become a big shot and that he doesn’t need to do anything; when a person feels that all he needs to do is party. As far as I am concerned, I am still making songs and this struggle will go on.” Honey Singh makes a point.

Interestingly, Honey Singh is currently busy shooting for a song which is the remake of an extremely popular old Punjabi song. Well, all we can say is we are eagerly looking forward to what Honey is promising.

The rockstar started his career by making Punjabi music and then became extremely popular after Bollywood songs like “Party All Night”, “Lungi Dance”, “Blue Hai Paani”, “Chaar Bottle Vodka” and more.

