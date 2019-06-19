VIRAL: Urvashi Rautela Hugs Virat Kohli & Netizens Call Out For Anushka Sharma!

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was recently in London where she posed with Indian Cricketer, Virat Kohli’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds. The pictures of the same were shared by Urvashi itself on Instagram, soon after which it was viral all around the internet with netizens calling out for Anushka Sharma & Hardik Pandya! That’s not it, there were memes, mean comments that grabbed the eyeballs.

Soon after the Hate Story 3 actress posted a picture on her Instagram handle, users bloated the comment section with opinions that asked her to maintain some distance and be scared of Virat’s wife and actress Anushka Sharma. Some comments even pointed out at Hardik Pandya for reasons known only to them, as they said, “Where’s Hardik Pandya?” amongst others!

Check out all the viral comments that are storming the internet:

bae.places: Ab Anushka bolegi AATA MAAJHI SATAKLI 😂😂

iamvickyfuliya: Oyyy virat ka divorce dilvayegi kya

umang_kumaar: Anuskha maar dalegi

sikder_lisan: anushka dekhegito….tera kya hoga #kaliya🤣🤣

_c_h_i_n_m_a_y__: Hardik Pandya be like : Am I joke to you?

abdyyhha: Wait, i will tell anushka….

mr_shabaaz: Accha to kholi isliye jaldi out hua ki usko tumse kam tha 🤣🤣

On the work front, Urvashi will be next seen in Pagalpanti, which also stars John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz and Anil Kapoor.

