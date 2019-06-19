Superstar Salman Khan is working out for making his strong body more flexible.

Salman on Tuesday tweeted a video of him working out. In the clip, he is seen stretching his legs and is heard saying: “Being strong… trying to be flexible as well.”

It’s not only about being strong but being flexible too . . Being strong equipment now installed in over 100 gyms in last 2 months pic.twitter.com/YnbWPHZlUO — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 18, 2019

Woh mere peche wire kis cheez ka hai . . Can u guess pls? pic.twitter.com/21i7qvBshs — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 18, 2019

The 53-year-old star, who is praised for his well-chiseled body, captioned the image: “It’s not only about being strong but being flexible too. Being strong equipment now installed in over 100 gyms in last two months.”

The “Dabangg” star on Tuesday morning shared the quirky workout video in which he is also seen doing leg presses, with his security personnel as weights.

On the Bollywood front, Salman was just seen in “Bharat” alongside Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani.

He will next be seen in “Dabangg 3” and “Inshallah“.

