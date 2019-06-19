Madame Tussauds London on Tuesday revealed the sexy figurine wax statue of Bollywood beauty, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actress has now completed her global presence at the world-famous wax museum in as many as four continents.

According to the report in ANI, the actress has been working closely with the Madame Tussauds team on the four-figure project. The process began with a private sitting at Priyanka’s New York Apartment in 2018. PeeCee was not present during the unveiling of the wax statue. The photos have been shared on social media by the team’s official handle. They wrote, ”Apart from the World Cup, England just got even more exciting as PC’s Madame Tussauds wax statue unveiled in London! So good.

“Fans have been waiting to see the hotly-anticipated London arrival since the first figure was revealed earlier this year in Priyanka`s adopted hometown of New York. Today, Madame Tussauds London joins its sister sites in Sydney and Asia in unveiling their figures to long-awaiting fans,” read the statement published on Madame Tussauds` official website.

The statue is specially styled to match the actress` appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes, wearing an exquisite gold sequin gown by Ralph Lauren, the statue looks as gorgeous as the actor herself. The statue is also detailed with a replica of the diamond wedding and engagement rings.

Desi Girl Priyanka got married to American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas, last year at Umaid Bhavan. Lately, she took to her Instagram to post a cute selfie with hubby Nick. She is wearing a cute white top and cream blazer She captioned the photo as “That kinda day.. #husbandappreciation”.

