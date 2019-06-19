BREAKING: Trailer Launch Of Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao’s Mental Hai Kya Postponed Because Of THIS Reason?

Mental Hai Kya has been in controversies since quite a while now, just like its lead actress Kangana Ranaut who’s always marking headlines. The row started with objections against the title of the movie, followed by Kangana’s attempt for a clash with Super 30, which was averted by Hrithik Roshan. The trailer was all set to be out today through a big launch event but looks like it isn’t happening after all. Here’s what went wrong now!

Reports earlier stated that the trailer launch event was being planned to take place in the city today, for which even Kangana was flying back from her vacation. Now, it has been cancelled due to objections upon its title by some doctors now. A report by Pinkvilla states the same as, “The film has had its share of controversies. The doctors had opposed to the title. The makers wanted them to first watch the trailer and the film before jumping to conclusions. While many allege that the makers are disrespecting people suffering from mental illness, the reality is different.”

However, the name isn’t changing for sure, until there’s a certificate from the Censor Board coming in with an objection. “The makers are still awaiting a censor certificate to come their way before they can proceed and showcase the trailer to the public. The major reason behind the delay is this only. The team was waiting for it to come till late evening today but had to finally call off their plans. Though the makers can release the trailer digitally without the requirement of a Censor certificate, whether they are indeed going to do that or wait for a new date to announce is something that we have to wait and watch,” revealed the source close to the development.

Now, whether this gets sorted or not is something that only time will tell, but we can only hope for all the controversies to end and the movie to release peacefully!

