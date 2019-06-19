Post Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, Rahul Dholakia Teams Up With Kriti Sanon For A Thriller

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is on a roll, literally! Post giving a hit film Luka Chuppi opposite Kartik Aaryan, she is all set to amaze us this year with several releases. She has three releases this year which includes Housefull 4, Arjun Patiala and Panipat. Now she has reportedly signed Rahul Dholakia’s untitled thriller.

Post directing Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, Rahul is all set to showcase some real life stories inspired for a fictional set up in Mumbai.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the film will go on floors in August. Speaking about the same, Kriti told Mirror, I had been waiting for the right femaledriven film to come my way and this one ticked all the boxes. I play a media professional for which the research has already started. I can’t wait to start shooting for this film. It’s an entertainer with a powerful core idea and will connect with audiences without being preachy.”

The film will be shot in a start to finish schedule and it has been written by Bilal Siddiqui. A top VFX studio from South Korea is being approached the film too as the film is heavy on visual effects. Talking about it, Rahul said, “This idea was pitched while it was being developed and we realised that there is an exciting thriller format that this story lends itself to. It’s a cracker of a script and Kriti is the ideal choice for the protagonist.”

The film will be releasing in the first half of 2020.

