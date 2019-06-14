Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi BEATS Ranveer Singh Simmba & Vicky Kaushal’s Uri; Here’s How

Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan are amongst the young brigade of Bollywood, who are enjoying gala time at the box office. If we particularly speak about the box office collections, undoubtedly Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal are leading the race by a huge margin but there’s one particular area in which Kartik took away the cake.

Contrary to the ticket windows, Kartik Aaryan has also managed to sweep away the hearts of viewers on the small screens too. According to the reports, Luka Chuppi which recently witnessed its world television premiere has managed to surpass Vicky Kaushal’s all-time blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ranveer Singh’s smashing hit Simmba, in television rating charts. It also overtook Race 3 by a long distance.

On the box office front, Simmba earned over 240 crores and Uri: The Surgical Strike earned a little over 243 crores. While Luka Chuppi managed a total of approx 94 crores and was super hit at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan starrer “Pati Patni Aur Woh“, an adaptation of B.R. Chopra’s 1978 film with the same title, will release on December 6.

Kartik will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday who is making her Bollywood debut with the sequel to “Student of The Year“.

The original film starred late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The film is a comical take on extra-marital affairs.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Renu Chopra and Juno Chopra.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!