De De Pyaar De Box Office: Surpasses Ajay Devgn’s Singham & Shivaay; About To Wrap Up!

De De Pyaar De Box Office: It’s almost going to be a month to Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh & Tabu’s love drama, De De Pyaar De, and the movie is still enjoying some shows at the theatre screens. The movie is currently in its final run and has collected 100.90 crores at the box office.

Now, De De Pyaar De on its 4th Thursday has added another 45 lakhs to its kitty, which brings its final collections to a total of 100.90 crores. Although not a hit, Ajay Devgn and team has managed to surpass the collections of his own previous projects, which include Singham (100 crores) and Shivaay (100.35 crores). It is now to be seen whether the movie manages to overtake the collections of Bol Bachchan (102 crores).

De De Pyaar De had raked in 10.41 crores on the first day of its release.

“Day 1 collections Rs 10.41 crore (including paid previews),” read a statement from the makers.

De De Pyaar De, released on Friday, was given a U/A certificate from The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) which had suggested the makers of the film to replace an alcohol bottle in a song with a bouquet of flowers.

On its official website, CBFC mentioned that the Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet-starrer was granted a U/A certificate on May 7 after three alterations or cuts.

“Deleted the visuals where (the) heroine holds (an) alcohol bottle and replaced (it) with (the) heroine holding (a) flower bouquet … in the song ‘Vaddi sharaban’,” read the details of the cut.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali, “De De Pyaar De” explores the relationship between an older man and a younger woman.

