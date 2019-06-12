De De Pyaar De Box Office: Ajay Devgn OVERPOWERS Akshay Kumar In Koimoi’s Star Ranking!

Amidst the buzz and hype around the release of Salman Khan’s Bharat, Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De has managed to surprise the audiences and trade experts, by finally touching the celebrated mark of 100 crore. Also, Ajay has managed to topple Akshay Kumar in the star ranking of Koimoi’s Power Index.
De De Pyaar De‘s 100 crores has earned 100 more points for Ajay Devgn in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index thus making a total of 1100 points, thus equalling the 1100 points of Akshay Kumar. But given that Ajay has one 200 crore grosser (Golmaal Again) to the name, he has surpassed Akshay in the star ranking, who has no movie hitting the double century.
Ajay Devgn is currently at the 3rd spot, thus pushing Khiladi to the 4th spot. The 50-year-old actor is only next to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the star ranking.
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|900
|400
|900
|100
|2300
|2. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|3. Ajay Devgn
|900
|200
|0
|0
|1100
|4. Akshay Kumar
|1100
|0
|0
|0
|1100
|5. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|50
|950
|6. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|7. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|8. Hrithik Roshan
|300
|200
|0
|0
|500
|9. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|0
|300
|50
|350
|11. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|12. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|13. Ayushmann Khurrana
|100
|0
|0
|50
|150
|14.Tiger Shroff
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|15. Sushant Singh Rajput
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|16. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|17. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
