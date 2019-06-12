De De Pyaar De Box Office: Ajay Devgn OVERPOWERS Akshay Kumar In Koimoi’s Star Ranking!

Amidst the buzz and hype around the release of Salman Khan’s Bharat, Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De has managed to surprise the audiences and trade experts, by finally touching the celebrated mark of 100 crore. Also, Ajay has managed to topple Akshay Kumar in the star ranking of Koimoi’s Power Index.

De De Pyaar De‘s 100 crores has earned 100 more points for Ajay Devgn in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index thus making a total of 1100 points, thus equalling the 1100 points of Akshay Kumar. But given that Ajay has one 200 crore grosser (Golmaal Again) to the name, he has surpassed Akshay in the star ranking, who has no movie hitting the double century.

Ajay Devgn is currently at the 3rd spot, thus pushing Khiladi to the 4th spot. The 50-year-old actor is only next to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the star ranking.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 900 400 900 100 2300 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Ajay Devgn 900 200 0 0 1100 4. Akshay Kumar 1100 0 0 0 1100 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 7. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 8. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 9. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 0 300 50 350 11. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 12. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 100 0 0 50 150 14.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 16. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 17. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 18. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 20. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 21. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 22. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!