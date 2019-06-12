De De Pyaar De Box Office: Ajay Devgn OVERPOWERS Akshay Kumar In Koimoi’s Star Ranking!

Amidst the buzz and hype around the release of Salman Khan’s Bharat, Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De has managed to surprise the audiences and trade experts, by finally touching the celebrated mark of 100 crore. Also, Ajay has managed to topple Akshay Kumar in the star ranking of Koimoi’s Power Index.

De De Pyaar De‘s 100 crores has earned 100 more points for Ajay Devgn in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index thus making a total of 1100 points, thus equalling the 1100 points of Akshay Kumar. But given that Ajay has one 200 crore grosser (Golmaal Again) to the name, he has surpassed Akshay in the star ranking, who has no movie hitting the double century.

De De Pyaar De Box Office: Ajay Devgn Beats Akshay Kumar In Star Ranking!
Ajay Devgn is currently at the 3rd spot, thus pushing Khiladi to the 4th spot. The 50-year-old actor is only next to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the star ranking.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan9004009001002300
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Ajay Devgn900200001100
4. Akshay Kumar11000001100
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
7. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
8. Hrithik Roshan30020000500
9. Varun Dhawan400000400
10. Shahid Kapoor0030050350
11. John Abraham200000200
12. Vicky Kaushal020000200
13. Ayushmann Khurrana1000050150
14.Tiger Shroff100000100
15. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
16. Rajkummar Rao100000100
17. Kartik Aaryan100000100
18. Sunny Singh100000100
19. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
20. Arjun Kapoor100000100
21. Farhan Akhtar100000100
22. Saif Ali Khan100000100

