De De Pyaar De Box Office: Scores Another Major Record, Has This In Common With Uri, TWMR, SKTKS & Badhaai Ho

De De Pyaar De Box Office: De De Pyaar De has entered the 100 Crore Club. In the process, it has emerged as the 79th Hindi film to manage this feat. The first Bollywood film to do so was Ghajini [2008] and ever since then the hallmark of a biggie’s performance in theaters is being gauged by its entry into the coveted film.

However, in the process, De De Pyaar De has also managed a record which has otherwise been equaled by only 12 films prior to this!

So what is this record? Well, these are the only 13 films in history that started with a first-day score of less than 10 crores and still managed to go past the 100 Crore Club. Typically, majority of Box Office winners are quite footfall-heavy in the opening weekend and then sustain over a period of time. This is the reason there have traditionally been only a handful of films that opened lesser and still managed to cover a greater distance, all due to the word of mouth coming into play.

This is what has happened with De De Pyaar De as well which has grown from strength to strength over a period of time and emerged victorious. Let’s take a look at all these films which entered the 100 Crore Club (or went beyond) after taking a slow start:

Baahubali [5.15 crores]

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety [6.42 crores]

Stree [6.82 crores]

Badhaai Ho [7.35 crores]

Raazi [7.53 crores]

Uri – The Surgical Strike [8.20 crores]

Barfi! [8.50 crores]

Golmaal 3 [8.50 crores]

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag [8.65 crores]

Tanu Weds Manu Returns [8.75 crores]

Singham [8.94 crores]

Ghajini [9 crores]

De De Pyaar De [9.42 crores]

Incidentally, De De Pyaar De is one film which came closest to taking a double-digit opening and if not for the Thursday evening preview shows which brought in 1 crore, it could well have opened over 10 crores. On the other hand Baahubali set the record for the minimal opening ever for a film which managed to ultimately enter the 100 Crore Club.

Another point to be noted is that in this list of 13 films, three feature Ajay Devgn in the lead [De De Pyaar De, Sigham, Golmaal Again]. This translates into the fact that he is a ‘lambi race ka ghoda’ and can well be expected to roar over a period of time on the basis of content that he brings in his films, even if he occasionally starts slow.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

