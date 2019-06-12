Nach Baliye 9: Salman Khan Is The King Of Entertainment; Here’s Why We Say So!

Nach Baliye 9: After Bharat’s success at the Box Office, Salman Khan proves he is to stop at nothing when it comes to giving the audience what they want: entertainment. After his successful run at hosting various shows like Bigg Boss and Dus ka Dam, the superstar has done it again and is set to return to the small screen by turning producer for the 9th season of the dance reality show- Nach Baliye.

While we all share the zest for everything filmy, the superstar has gone a notch above with his creativity for the upcoming season of the reality show, he is set to bring back the old flames of the to be contestants on the show. Since Nach Baliye is a show wherein real life couple contest to win the coveted title for being best dancers, this time the twist is that the contestants will be joining hands with their exes and become a pair for the season. How it turns out has already started creative nerves with the audience since the frenzy is on after the recent release of the promo on various media platforms.

Speaking about it Salman said, “Nach Baliye this year is going to be all about entertainment with our new concept of getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof.”

Here’s another reason for you to get ready to Nach! Yes, you heard it right! #NachBaliye9, Coming Soon.

Stay tuned for more!! pic.twitter.com/kf9vH8osPu — StarPlus (@StarPlus) June 8, 2019

The speculations are still on as to who will be the judges this season. The ninth season of the show will be hosted by Jennifer Winget and Sunil Grover and is set to air very soon on Star Plus channel.

