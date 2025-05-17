Yesterday, the makers of Dhamaal 4 officially announced the release date of the film. While the exact date hasn’t been revealed, it’s confirmed that the family entertainer will arrive on Eid 2026. This creates a clash situation during the festive season, as even Yash’s Toxic is arriving during Eid next year. Despite belonging to different genres, both these films will affect each other to an extent. However, still, cumulatively, they are most likely to register the highest collection ever on Eid at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Salman Khan’s Bharat is the biggest Eid opener

Eid is synonymous with Salman Khan, period. Many Bollywood stars arrived during the same festive season, but Salman dominates the number game one-sidedly. Among the top Eid openers, the superstar is ruling the charts, with 9 out of 10 top openers belonging to him. The one remaining film is Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express.

As of now, the biggest Eid opener is Bharat. Released in 2019, the film earned a smashing 42.30 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. To date, no film has managed to surpass it. Expectations were high from Sikandar, but it failed to even get close to it. Finally, it looks like Bharat will be toppled after almost 7 years.

Toxic and Dhamaal 4 to pull off a strong cumulative day 1!

Both Toxic and Dhamaal 4 are releasing on Eid next year. Both these films have strong buzz on the ground level and are likely to open big at the Indian box office. After KGF Chapter 2, Yash is a big star, and the Hindi-dubbed version of Toxic is expected to register a massive start. On the other hand, the Ajay Devgn starrer has the benefit of being the fourth installment of a successful comedy franchise.

Salman Khan will remain the boss

So, both Toxic (Hindi) and Dhamaal 4 can potentially register a cumulative day 1 collection in excess of 50 crore net at the Indian box office. This way, they will defeat Bharat’s 42.30 crores to register the highest opening day collection on Eid.

However, even in this situation, Salman Khan remains the winner or unbeaten because neither Toxic (Hindi) nor Dhamaal 4 will be able to defeat Bharat on their own. It will take their cumulative effort to earn the biggest day 1 collection on Eid.

