Before Salman Khan earned the title of Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ and became the face of blockbuster action entertainers, he was known for his charming lover-boy roles. But in 2004, the actor surprised his fans with Garv: Pride & Honour, an intense action film where he played a fearless police officer.

Interestingly, the film almost didn’t feature him at all. Director Puneet Issar recently revealed that the Sikandar star initially rejected the film because he believed it belonged more in Sunny Deol’s action-packed world.

Salman’s Initial Hesitation: A “Sunny Deol Genre” Film?

In a recent interview with the YouTube channel Digital Commentary, Puneet Issar shared intriguing details about the making of Garv. He revealed that when he pitched the film to Salman Khan, the actor liked the story but hesitated to commit. The superstar felt that the film’s hard-hitting cop role fit Sunny Deol’s signature style more than his own.

Puneet recalled, “He heard the story of Garv and he liked it very much but he told me, ‘Why have you come to me with this?’ He thought that the film was a Sunny Deol genre. Salman never used to do those kind of films.”

Puneet Issar’s Convincing Pitch

But Puneet Issar wasn’t ready to let Salman Khan walk away so easily. He told the actor bluntly that Garv was exactly the kind of film that could break his ‘lover-boy’ image. That honest suggestion worked like a charm. Salman Khan agreed to step out of his usual territory and fully committed to the role of Inspector Arjun Ranawat.

While convincing Salman, Puneet said, “I told Salman, ‘I want to break your image.’ His image was that of a lover boy, more related to comedy. He had done films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Biwi No 1, Judwaa…he was a very big star but I told Salman that he needs to change his image. He liked the film’s script and he agreed to do it. I feel actors are like wild horses, who will only allow those who knows how to ride a horse to sit on it. It was a pleasure working with Salman. Yaaron ka yaar hai woh. He totally surrendered to the role.”

Garv may not have achieved the same legendary status as Dabangg later did, but it was a crucial stepping stone in Salman Khan’s evolution as an action star. It helped set the stage for his future successes in the genre.

