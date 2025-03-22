Salman Khan has worked with many Indian actresses, including Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Sonakshi Sinha, and Anushka Sharma. But we can all mutually agree that he looks the best with Katrina Kaif. The Tiger 3 leading lady once revealed that Bhaijaan has never given her a gift, and his response was savage! Scroll below for a fun throwback.

Katrina made her Bollywood debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Boom, a commercial and critical failure. Even before the Hindi industry, she witnessed her first big success with the Telugu film Malliswar. As far as the mainstream cinema is concerned, she made her first big break with the help of Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?

At a press conference for Tiger 3, Salman Khan gifted his leading lady his signature scarf from the franchise. Katrina Kaif revealed, “Zindagi me mujhe pehli baar present de rahe hai.” Her revelation surprised their massive fan base, as rumors suggest they dated for four long years. One would imagine Bhaijaan pampering his partner with many gifts, but her claim suggested otherwise.

Salman Khan looked at Katrina Kaif and seemed quite surprised. He then clapped back, “Kya? Tiger present nahi tha? Bharat present nahi tha? Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?”

He then laughed and humorously added, “Haa, ek present nahi tha. Wo tha Yuvvraaj.” Katrina Kaif sportingly took his dig and was also seen in splits.

Take a look at the viral video below:

On the professional front, Salman Khan is soon arriving with his Eid 2025 release, Sikandar. It features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The supporting cast includes Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Sikandar is slated to release in theatres on March 30, 2025. It will arrive in theatres on Sunday and hopefully make the Eid celebrations bigger and better by setting the box office on fire.

