Kajal Aggarwal has often been admired for her on-screen chemistry with leading actors. However, she has always maintained clear boundaries with her co-stars. In a 2013 interview, Kajal opened up about her principles and explained why she avoids forming personal relationships with her colleagues.

The actress shared that while attraction in the workplace can be natural, she consciously refrains from crossing professional boundaries. She explained, “I don’t even become friends with my co-stars. If they are in Mumbai, I may host them for lunch, but nothing beyond that.”

Kajal also revealed her personal life, sharing that she had two severe relationships outside the film industry. Her last relationship ended because she couldn’t devote the necessary time and emotional commitment due to her busy schedule.

Additionally, Kajal addressed the label of being a “lucky charm” for movies. She said that most of her films were box-office successes. She also expressed gratitude for not facing significant career struggles, such as financial challenges or difficulty entering the industry.

However, her life wasn’t entirely free from difficulties. Kajal shared that the only time she felt distraught was due to relationship problems. Despite her challenges, she struggled to portray emotional scenes on screen.

Fast-forward to today, Kajal is happily married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu, with whom she shares a son, Neil. She continues to shine professionally with upcoming projects, including Indian 3, Uma, Kannappa, and Sikandar.

She was last seen in Satyabhama, released on May 17 this year. Suman Chikkala directed and wrote the action thriller.

