Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are set to marry by the end of this year after dating for nearly two years. The couple, who was once private about their relationship, is now revealing details about their upcoming wedding. Recent reports reveal that Sobhita has finalized her wedding attire, and her choices reflect her love for tradition.

According to Times Now, Sobhita has selected a Kanjeevaram saree with real gold zari work for her big day. Staying true to her roots, she opted for a classic and traditional look rather than extravagant designer wear. For another wedding ceremony, she has chosen a white khadi saree specially woven in Ponduru in Andhra Pradesh. Sobhita has also ensured that her groom, Naga Chaitanya, will have a matching outfit for this occasion.

A source close to the actress shared that Sobhita has been deeply involved in the preparations. She picked her wedding outfits during shopping trips with her mother. The source added, “Sobhita has chosen a beautiful Kanjeevaram silk saree with real gold zari and a simple white khadi saree from Ponduru. She oversees every aspect of the wedding to make it unique and heartfelt.”

Recently, their wedding invitation surfaced online, with pictures going viral on X (formerly Twitter). The couple’s wedding is scheduled for December 4. Alongside the invitations, they distributed curated bamboo gift baskets. These baskets included flowers, ikat-printed cloth, food items, a traditional scroll, and other keepsakes.

The invitation card itself showcases elegance and sophistication. Its pastel tones and minimalist design feature traditional Telugu motifs like temple lamps, banana trees, and temples.

