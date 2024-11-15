Actress Pragya Jaiswal is set to team up with South superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna again for the highly-awaited Telegu movie NBK109. The exciting development comes after the massive success of Akhanda, where Pragya starred opposite Balakrishna. NBK109 marks their second collaboration.

The latest update is of great interest to fans who love Pragya and Balakrishna’s dynamic pairing. Directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Naga Vamsi, the Telugu action drama also stars Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who will play the antagonist.

In addition to NBK109, Pragya is broadening her horizons with several other projects. She recently made her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and others in Khel Khel Mein. NBK109 marks another significant step in Pragya’s remarkable career journey. Best known as a Pan-India star, the actress has delivered blockbuster hits like Akhanda and Kanche.

These movies helped cement Pragya’s reputation as a beloved name in Telugu cinema. Her performance in Akhanda not only garnered critical acclaim but also marked one of the highest-grossing films of her career. Pragya’s addition to NBK109 has delighted fans and left industry insiders impressed.

With her versatility and a proven history of working with top stars and delivering impactful performances, Pragya Jaiswal is poised to captivate audiences across industries again, further solidifying her reputation as a powerhouse performer.

