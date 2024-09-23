Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the most controversial actors in Tollywood, but being one of the most popular at the same time. Being the son of NT Rama Rao, the actor has an illustrious career to boast and the remuneration and hike for his upcoming film might make your jaws drop. The senior actor is gearing up for NBK 110 and his remuneration has taken a jump of massive 66% than his last film!

NBK 110 Budget & Fee

While the budget of this film being helmed by Boyapati Srinu is a whopping 150 crore as per reports, the superstar is charging a massive 20% of the entire budget as his remuneration for the film.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Last Fee

Interestingly, the actor charged 18 crore for his film Bhagavanth Kesari and 20 crore for NBK 109. His fee has jumped by almost 66% for NBK10, and the producers happily pay the price Balakrishna demanded.

Ninth Highest Paid Telugu Actor!

With the 30 crore remuneration, NBK has entered the list of the top 10 highest-paid Telugu actors. The actor surpassed Nani‘s 25 crore base price and now stands below Vijay Deverakonda, who charges close to 27 – 45 crore depending on the project size.

About Akhanda 2

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 (NBK 110) with Boyapati Srinu is Akhanda 2, a sequel to his 2021 film starring Jagapathi Babu and Pragya Jaiswal. The script would give the film a political touch. However, the director, in an interview, has already confirmed that the tone of the film would be very similar to part 1 and would lead to societal developments.

Where To Watch Akhanda

Rated 6.9 on IMDb, the official synopsis of Akhanda says, “When the nefarious Varadarajulu plans to attack Murali Krishna, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, Akhanda leaves no stone unturned to defeat the evil.” The film is available to stream on YouTube and Disney+Hotstar.

