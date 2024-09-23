Pawan Kalyan fans, where are you? Good news lurks for all the superstar’s admirers. It is not a hidden fact that his ambitious period-action-adventure movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu will entice the masses the following year. The film has finally gotten a release date, and there is also an exciting update surrounding its shooting schedule.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets A New Release Date

The makers of the Pawan Kalyan starrer have announced its new release date of March 28, 2025. The movie’s shooting resumed today (September 23) at 7 a.m. According to a news report in 123Telugu.com, a lavish set has been constructed in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada for the shooting schedule.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The full name of the movie is About Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1—Sword Vs Spirit. By the sound of it, the film looks like a franchise, and if it does well at the box office, a sequel or even a threequel can be expected. The movie stars Nidhi Agerwal as the main female protagonist. The Pawan Kalyan starrer also stars Bobby Deol, Sunil, M Nassar, Subbaraju, Raghubabu, and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by A Dayakar Rao. Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani has been roped in to compose the music for the film. The film has been jointly directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s Majestic Poster

The makers also released a new movie poster wherein we see Pawan Kalyan in a fierce and majestic avatar. It shows the megastar in a deep-red full-sleeved vintage shirt with baggy brown pants and a scarf around his neck. The poster highlights Kalyan holding a mighty sword in his hand as he points it across the sky. We can see a war-like scenario in the background. This fiery poster will inevitably increase the excitement surrounding the movie.

