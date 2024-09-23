The Hindi trailer of Jr NTR starrer Devara is finally out now. While the superstar’s screen presence inevitably shines, the hinting at his double role will give you literal goosebumps. The movie has been directed by Koratala Siva.

The Hindi trailer of Devara gives a deeper glimpse into Devara’s sense of duty related to his nightmares. He is thrust into a web of crime, betrayals, and a calling for a bigger purpose in his life. In one of the scenes, his ailing mother warns him on her deathbed that he cannot even trust his ‘friends’ presumably hinting at the motives of Saif Ali Khan’s character who plays Bhaira in the movie. We see a hit-and-a-miss glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor’s Thangam in the same who plays Devara’s love interest. The trailer ends on a thrilling cliff-hangerish note, which will pique your interest.

Jr NTR is in his tiger form again after RRR and nails both the action and the emotional sequences equally. Apart from this, Saif Ali Khan and the superstar’s camaraderie definitely steals the show. The trailer hints at Jr NTR’s double role which will make you even more excited for the movie.

Janhvi Kapoor looks lovely in the trailer, but we wish we could have seen a little bit more of her. At a time when people are becoming aware of the female lead’s role being reduced to just an exotic and beautiful love interest, we hope she has some prominent character development in the film. Some of the water-based action sequences look larger-than-life.

Fans have been unable to control their excitement ever since the Hindi-dubbed trailer of Devara came out. Many fans are also praising Anirudh’s music, which gives the trailer unmissable goosebumps. But for now, Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan’s fiery aura is the central highlight for this one.

