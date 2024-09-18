Devara box office has been creating waves at the Canada and the USA box office ever since the advance booking of the film commenced at the ticket window. As per early trends and reports, the film is targeting a $2M+ weekend pre-sales! However, all eyes are on the film to see if surpasses RRR’s pre-sales!

Devara Pre-Sales Box Office

The pre-sales for the action film starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan along with Prakash Raj has been registered at $1.4 million for 1637 shows at 580 locations. The film has sold 48,186 tickets already for the premiere day through advance sales.

The total North America premiere advance sales has been registered at $1.52M. With 9 days left for the premiere it is yet to be seen where would this number lead already!

Top 5 Telugu Premieres Of All Time

Devara has already entered the top 5 Telugu premieres of All Time, with 9 days still remaining for the film to register more pre-sales for the premiere day! Reports suggest that more shows will be added in the upcoming days.

RRR VS Devara Pre Sales

SS Rajamouli‘s RRR registered a pre-sale of $2.6 million for the premiere day in the USA, and with $1.5 million pre-sale, Jr NTR’s Devara has already earned 54% of pre-sales registered by RRR. While the pre-sales for Devara are behaving like a sensation, it might, in all probability, be Jr NTR’s own RRR!

Based On A Real Story?

It is speculated that the film is based on the real-life incident of the Karamchedu massacre of 1985, which involved killings by high-caste landlords of the Dalits!

