Jr NTR’s upcoming biggie Devara is creating a hysteria at the ticket window for advance bookings in the USA. The film is arriving in the theaters on September 27 in India and it is already in the news for the massive salaries drawn by the star cast of the film.

Devara Star Cast Salary

The main star cast of the film commands 26% of the entire budget of this magnum opus, which is reportedly mounted on a massive scale of 300 crore. The lead cast includes Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, and others. In total, around 78 – 80 crore has been attributed to the paychecks of the starcast.

Jr NTR’s Hike From RRR

The lead actor who shot to crazy global fame with RRR playing Bheema has hiked his fee by 33% for this action film also starring Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as the negative lead. Jr NTR was paid 45 crore for SS Rajamouli‘s blockbuster film.

Jr NTR’s Paycheck For Devara

For Devara, the actor took a hike of 33% from his last film, RRR, and is speculated to have charged a whopping 60 crore for the film. This is almost 20% of the entire budget of the film and almost 75% of the total amount spent on the remuneration of the entire cast!

Other Actors’ Fees

Janhvi Kapoor initially charged 3.5 crore for the film, but her paycheck was hiked to 5 crore. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has been paid 10 crore to play the antagonist. Veteran actor Prakash Raj has been paid 1.5 crore. Jr NTR’s fee is obviously the highest with 60 crore – 40 times higher than Prakash Raj.

Actor Srikanth has been paid 50 lakh, Murali Sharma and Narain have been paid 40 lakh each, while Kalaiyarasan has been paid 25 lakh for their roles in the Koratala Siva film starring Jr NTR in a double role!

