Jr NTR Devara: Part 1 is one of the much-anticipated pan-India releases of 2024. It’s a high-octane Telugu action thriller with all the elements of a visual treat packed with solid storytelling. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The actress makes her Tollywood debut with the actioner.

A few weeks ago, the makers shared a glimpse/promo of Devara that has left the fans wanting more. A few days ago, the first single, ‘Fear,’ was released, which has received immense response. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Jr NTR fans can’t wait to get their hands on the entire album. Now, there’s a new update regarding character details about the RRR actor’s role in the movie.

Jr NTR’s Character Details In Devara: Part 1

New reports state that in Koratala Siva’s Telugu action film, Jr NTR will play a protector. His character is a saviour of 10 villages across the seacoast. In the Devara promo that was released long ago, we see NTR in a fight mode. As reported by 123 Telugu web portal, in the movie, the actor is tasked with protecting valuable treasure surrounding the seacoast.

In Devara, Jr, NTR’s character will reportedly fight ten thousand masked gunmen as they attempt to steal the treasure. Hence, in the Devara Glimpse video, we hear the lines ‘the sea is full of blood, it’s his Red Sea’. The War 2 actor also says in the end, “This sea witnessed more swords and blood than fish. No wonder, they call it The Red Sea”. The sequence is expected to be thrilling and full of massacre, and the Fear song is related to the same.

More about Devara

Along with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, and Srikanth. The digital rights of Part 1 have been reportedly sold to Netflix for Rs 155 crore.

The Telugu action thriller will release in theatres on October 10, 2024.

Must Read: Sardar 2: Karthi To Get The Most Expensive Film In His Career, Shoot To Start From This Month

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News