Salaar 2 is one of the biggest upcoming Indian films. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, the film carries the potential to be a record smasher at the box office and promises to present the actor in a more violent avatar. However, out of nowhere, rumors about the project getting shelved stormed the internet, and now, the makers have literally killed those rumors with their indirect dig. Keep reading to know more!

High expectations from the sequel

After Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Prabhas continuously failed to deliver box office success, matching his stature. Finally, the search ended with Salaar. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film was a winner at the box office, and it raked in over 600 crores globally. It presented Prabhas in a larger-than-life and action mode, which was liked by the masses.

Towards the end of the first part, the makers teased many exciting things, and the face-off between Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran is now on the cards. As expected, the hype around Salaar 2 is already there, and the film is being touted to be the big money spinner of Indian cinema.

Rumors of Salaar 2 getting shelved

A few days back, it was officially announced that Prashanth Neel will be working next on a film with Jr NTR, which has a working title, NTR 31. The shoot will start in August. Before this announcement, there were reports stating Neel would start the shoot of Salaar 2 by May end. But now, as NTR’s film has got an official update, it’s obvious that the Salaar sequel will see a delay in plans.

Considering the busy schedule of Prashanth Neel and Prabhas being occupied with several upcoming projects, it was rumored that Salaar 2 is shelved.

Makers react to rumors

While the makers of Salaar maintained a mum on rumors, they decided to deny them in style. Taking to Salaar’s official X handle, the makers posted a picture in which Prashanth Neel and Prabhas could be seen laughing during the shoot. The caption of the post read, “They can’t stop laughing.” It seems to be a perfect dig at such illogical rumors.

Have a look:

