Unlike 2023, Bollywood doesn’t have too many big films in 2024. Earlier this year, we saw a big release in the form of Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter. During Eid, we saw Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Maidaan arriving in theatres. Now, the next big release is Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, which has the potential to shatter some box office records. One such record is currently with Aamir Khan’s biggie, and the Singham threequel has a chance of beating it. Keep reading to know more!

Brand of Singham to do wonders!

Both Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty saw their last film fail miserably at the Indian box office. Ajay saw a setback with Maidaan, while Rohit saw his Cirkus become a disaster. Still, both have the potential to make a strong comeback and ignite fireworks at the box office. And interestingly, they both have a strong film in the form of Singham’s third installment, which might touch the sky if made well.

As we all know, Singham is already a big brand among the masses. The first two installments were highly successful, and now, expectations are really high from Singham Again. The duo of Ajay and Rohit has hardly gone wrong, and this time, they have something in hand that might surprise everyone with its performance at ticket windows.

Singham Again to be the biggest Diwali opener?

Earlier, it was announced that Singham Again would be released on Independence Day 2024. Later, the makers of Pushpa 2 locked the same date for their highly anticipated sequel. As both films are big projects with immense potential, it was on the cards that the makers of both films would come to a solution and avoid damaging each other’s business, and that’s what exactly happened.

As per reports, Singham Again will now be released during Diwali. If this turns out to be true, the film will have the opportunity to become the biggest Diwali opener. As of now, this record is with Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan (52.25 crores), and if the Ajay Devgn starrer gets a solo release, it might cross this number. However, even Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is arriving during Diwali. So, it’ll be interesting to see if Ajay’s film secures a solo release or if it arrives in a clash.

